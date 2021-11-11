Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 960787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

