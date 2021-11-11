Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 374.38.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

