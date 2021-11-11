Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.52.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

