Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,027 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $318,421.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

