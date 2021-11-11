Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $15.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of ROP opened at $485.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

