Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.69.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.32 and a one year high of C$17.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

