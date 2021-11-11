Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$196.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.