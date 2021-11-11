Royal Bank of Canada Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $14.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

