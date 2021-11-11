Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

