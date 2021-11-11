Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $23.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,750 shares of company stock worth $3,494,695. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

