Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7,125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,531 shares of company stock worth $4,269,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

