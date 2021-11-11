Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 93.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.