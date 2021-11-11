Royal Bank of Canada Increases Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target to $15.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEL. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 518,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.