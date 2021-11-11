Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 74.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000.

JMBS opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

