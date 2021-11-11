Royal Bank of Canada Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $26.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCFE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in McAfee by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McAfee by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

