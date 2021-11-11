Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $9.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 9,706,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,284. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $71,180,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.