Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.65

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.65 and traded as high as C$132.30. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$132.23, with a volume of 3,400,106 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.76. The stock has a market cap of C$188.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,591 shares of company stock worth $2,294,844.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.