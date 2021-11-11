Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.57

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.