RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 75,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

RPC stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RPC by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

