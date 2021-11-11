Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

About Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.