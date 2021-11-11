Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $37.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

RUSMF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 4,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

