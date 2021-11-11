Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.97.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

