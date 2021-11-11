Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

