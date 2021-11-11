Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Sabre worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after acquiring an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabre by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 640,236 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Sabre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its position in Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

