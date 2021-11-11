SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $31.13 million and $741,981.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.