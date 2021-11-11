SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $17.87 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00074183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00096690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.58 or 0.07261874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.84 or 0.99749370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040280 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

