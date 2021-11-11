SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

SAIL opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $19,250,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

