salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $6.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $232,020,407. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,607. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.01. The company has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.