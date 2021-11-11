Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $18.14

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $20.90. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 10,372 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

