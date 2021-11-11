SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.98 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. SALT has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $61,863.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

