Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

