Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
