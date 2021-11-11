Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $196.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

