SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

Shares of SD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

