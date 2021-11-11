SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.
Shares of SD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
