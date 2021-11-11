Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

