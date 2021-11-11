Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.21

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.21 and traded as high as $29.28. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 59,743 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

