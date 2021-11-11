Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 421,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.