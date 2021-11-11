ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SCSC stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,039. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $889.56 million, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

