ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SCSC stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,039. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $889.56 million, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
