Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

