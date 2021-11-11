Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.74 ($9.10).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.87 and a 200-day moving average of €7.32. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.