Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €131.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €131.00 ($154.12) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.33 ($178.04).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU opened at €153.98 ($181.15) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.