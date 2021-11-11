Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,300 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.