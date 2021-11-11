Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,002 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.