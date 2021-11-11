Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

