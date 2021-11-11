Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

