Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

