Scott Chouinard Sells 8,375 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FORR stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
