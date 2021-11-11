Scott Chouinard Sells 8,375 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

