Scry.info Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $66,179.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

