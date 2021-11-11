Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rayonier in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.