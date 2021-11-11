SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $39.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNE shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.