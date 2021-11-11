SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.24. 10,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

